In lieu of the in-person screenings at Child Development Day, the Rice Lake Area School District's Littlest Learners program is asking families with children ages birth to 4K to complete two online questionnaires on the district website.

Those who complete both questionnaires will gain access to district-sponsored resources including district announcements, free children's books through Imagination Library and Ready 4K, which offers personalized tips and information via text.

To get started, visit ricelake.k12.wi.us, click on "Parents," then "Littlest Learners" for information and resources. Or call 715-234-9007 with questions or for more information.

