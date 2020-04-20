Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE WITH SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... WINDS WILL INCREASE LATE THIS MORNING INTO THIS AFTERNOON, WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH AND A FEW GUSTS ABOVE 40 MPH. THE MOST PERSISTENT AND WIDESPREAD STRONGER WINDS WILL BE FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FROM AROUND 1PM THROUGH 7 PM, WHERE A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT. HOWEVER, LOCALIZED WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING AS SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA. THESE SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL WORK TO TRANSPORT MUCH STRONGER WINDS FROM ALOFT DOWN TO NEAR GROUND LEVEL, RESULTING IN LOCALIZED SHORT DURATION HIGH WIND GUSTS. IT WOULD BE PRUDENT TO SECURE ANY UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THIS MORNING BEFORE ANY STRONG WINDS DEVELOP. EXERCISE CAUTION IF DRIVING THIS AFTERNOON, AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN WIND GUSTS.