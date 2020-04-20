Financial stress during a pandemic can be overwhelming. Many are facing financial uncertainty. Some people have been laid off, others have had their hours cut, and some are still working but with the concern of whether or not they will have a job next month.
While there is no one answer to all of the problems residents of Barron County are facing, there are some resources out there that everyone can benefit from.
First and foremost, you don’t have to navigate this alone. As a human development and relationships educator, I am available for one-on-one financial coaching.
During the safer at home order, this free service is available over the phone or Zoom. Financial coaching is specific to the needs of each individual and their situation. This unexpected drop in income is a first for many and lack of control and direction can be frightening.
Reduce stress and anxiety with knowledge and information.
The first step is to take a look at your situation and assess what your specific needs are. Once you have an idea of where your financial needs are, you can better manage what resources you need. For example: Do you need to apply for public assistance for the first time? Do you need to ask your lender for an extension? Or perhaps you need to file for a forbearance on your student loans? All of this can be overwhelming. The best thing to do is face the situation and find a path through it.
Unfortunately, if we avoid our financial struggles, we may make situations worse with late payment fees, collection agencies, or evictions.
It is better to get ahead of a financial crisis rather than wait for it to catch up to you. Many resources exist and many lenders, and businesses are working with individuals to get through this pandemic. Be sure to contact your lender and ask them for an extension or payment plan.
You may not have qualified for assistance in the past but because of the pandemic you now might qualify for programs like: Food share, Medicaid, Energy or Childcare Assistance. Take advantage of these resources while you need them.
Many food pantries are offering curbside pickup. By using the pantry, you can stretch your food budget and put that money towards other expenses.
Information is changing daily. For financial resources that are updated frequently check out: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/toughtimes/covid-19-financial-resources/ Contact Missy Bablick at missy.bablick@wisc.edu, or 715-537-6254 and leave a message.
