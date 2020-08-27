Exeland Trout Fest is summer's last splash

The 28th annual Exeland Trout Festival, sponsored by the Exeland Rod & Gun Club, will be held over Labor Day weekend—Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-6.
Admission to get on the Sports Center ground is proof of a $3 Trout Fest button. The button is good for all 3 days. This year’s festival motto is “Make your day a keeper!”
• Sept. 4: Festivities begin Friday at the Sports Center at 5 p.m. with a trout fish sandwich and chips basket as the night’s specialty. The meal will be available at Rod’s Bar & Grill.
Sign up for the cribbage tournament at 5 p.m.; play begins at 5:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per team.
The men’s 8-team double elimination softball tournament also starts with games at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to play on the Bean Bag court during the evening. Presentation of the Medallion Hunt winner is at 7 p.m. DJ music will be played throughout the activities.
At 7:30 p.m., Chris Kroeze, singing artist in the area and former star of the television show “The Voice”, shares music. Fans are urged to bring a lawn chair.
• Sept. 5: Appropriately, Saturday’s events start with a trout fishing contest. Registration is on Main Street. The contest begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. Entry fee is proof of a festival button. Contest is for brook trout only. Trophies will be awarded to the top three fish. The three winners of the contest will be invited to ride on the Exeland Rod & Gun Club float in Sunday’s parade.
The Dave Lindau Memorial pancake breakfast is from 7:30-10:30 a.m. inside the Exeland Rod & Gun Clubhouse located at the Sports Center.
Main Street will be busy on Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m. Rummage, craft, garage and bake sales will be going on along Main Street. If you have a craft booth or other items to sell, just show up, find a spot on the street, and start selling. There is no fee to vendors.
This will be the fourth year of the Trout Fest off road bike ride. The 27-mile loop goes through some of the most beautiful country northern Wisconsin has to offer. All ages are welcome but you should be in good physical shape as it’s a very challenging route. Registration is at 9 a.m. on Main Street in front of Exeland Area Association and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Cost is a Trout Fest button. A meal coupon will be presented to all participants after the ride to be redeemed at the Sports Center.
Follow the many sporting events taking place at the Sports Center. Enjoy watching the softball tourney (10 a.m. start) & volleyball tourney (11 a.m. start).
The horseshoe court will be open all day for everyone to enjoy and compete.
The 32-team co-ed Bean Bag Toss tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. with 100% payback. The top six places will receive cash. The entry fee for the two-person team is $20. There are some spots left so call soon (715-943-2242) to reserve one.
Inflatable games will be scattered on the grounds to entertain the kid’s. A wrist band needs to be purchased to get into the games.
Nobody should go hungry. Stop at one of the Rod & Gun Club’s concession areas or pay the food vendors a visit.
At noon in the pavilion listen to the music of the Bare Bones of Rice Lake, formerly known as the Porch Dogs featuring 4 hours of great music.
The Texas Hold’em Tourney has been cancelled this year but will return next year
At 4:30 p.m. a new Trout Festival queen will be crowned. Eleven girls are competing for this year’s prestigious title. Last year’s queen Grace Zimmer will pass her crown onto the new winner. One of the 12 little gals competing for the Little Princess title will also be crowned at this time.
At 5:30 p.m. the Exeland Rod & Gun Club will make a little boy and girl happy when they draw to give away two free bikes and fishing poles.
Saturday concludes with a street dance at the Sports Center pavilion from 6-10 p.m. with music by the G-Men. This group was known was originally known around Exeland as “The Party Boys.”
• Sept. 6: Sunday’s events begin from 7:30 -10:30 a.m. with a breakfast at the Rod & Gun Clubhouse at the Sports Center. Blueberry pancakes are the specialty.
At high noon the Joe Trcka Memorial Parade, with 75 units, will move down Main Street. It is one of the best small town parades in the area with lots of candy being tossed out to the kids. If you haven’t registered your unit yet and would like to be in the parade, just show up at Swan Creek Park between 11-11:30 a.m. This year’s grand marshals are Neal and Marna Halberg, longtime Exeland residents who are very active in all community events.
After the parade, it’s back to the Sports Center to be part of the many events still going on. Watch the finals of all the sporting events. Once again, the kids can enjoy the inflatable games that are on the ground.
At 1 p.m. a chicken dinner will be available at the new food shelter. A lot of other good food will be available all day long in and around the pavilion.
Cow Pie Bingo will take place south of the softball field shortly after the parade with $10 per square to win cash. Advance tickets are now being sold at local businesses. The event is compliments of North Star Acres Farm of Exeland.
At 2 p.m. the Jump River Valley Mow Masters lawn mower races will take place at the Club’s race track located southwest of the pavilion.
Or listen to the music of the Man 2 Man band. Denny Goin and his son will perform from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. in the pavilion, all of the drawings will be held for the raffle prizes. The $100 cash raffle, Special 28th Anniversary raffle, the 4-wheeler, small cash prizes and a deer rifle will go to the lucky winners who have purchased raffle tickets. Two more kid’s bikes will also be given away.
For more information, call Jim Gerber at 715-943-2242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.