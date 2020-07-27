Jason Paul Stuart

Jason Paul Arnold, 38, of Exeland, was arrested following a high-speed chase from Hayward to the Sarona area on Wednesday, July 22, according to a press release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department.

Arnold was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by U.S. marshals, according to Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart.

The pursuit started around 1:30 p.m. in Hayward after Arnold pulled out of the parking lot of the Sawyer County Record office in a pickup truck and fled westbound on Hwy. B.

Arnold did not stop for officers and headed south on Highway 27, turned west onto Hwy. 70, went through Stone Lake and into Washburn County.

Sheriff Stuart said that Washburn County deputies took the lead on the vehicle pursuit when it entered the county. Arnold traveled to Spooner, where he turned south onto Hwy. 53 and traveled at speeds up to 100 mph.

“We were successful in deploying stop sticks and the pursuit ended on Miller Landing Road (east of Sarona) after Mr. Arnold struck one of the Washburn County patrol vehicles and pulled into a driveway,” the sheriff said.

Arnold was taken into custody and is being held on $50,000.00 cash bail, Stuart said.

