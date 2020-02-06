The local coordinators, students and host families from the Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Eau Claire, Jackson and Burnett county chapter of Academic Year in America want to take this opportunity to thank the Rice Lake Curling Club for opening up their curling rink to the AYA organization on January 26th. Through their generosity the exchange students and host families were able to experience this fun filled winter Olympic sport of curling that is played by enthusiast of all ages. Special thanks go out to Rice Lake curling club members Connie and Bill Kind, for donating their time and their skilled assistance to make this event a success again this year.
The Rice Lake Curling Club through their generosity has continually displayed outstanding support for cultural diversity by assisting with this event. Activities and interactions of this nature encourage our guests from other nations to see a much broader view of what our culture in the upper Midwest has to offer. Their efforts make this world a safer place one student at a time.
The following local Wisconsin host families are to be congratulated for opening up their homes and taking on the responsibility of an exchange student this (2019-2020) academic school year: Lori and Bill Allard from Spooner for hosting Sara from Belgium and Luanna from Brazil, Shannon and Josh Kelch from Luck for hosting Emilie from Germany, Sean and Sara Horgan from Balsam Lake for hosting Ulrike from Germany, Deanna and Dave Johnson from Cumberland for hosting Leticia from Brazil, Tammie Zentgraf from Taylor for hosting Rabea from Germany, Calvin and Melanie Davis from Turtle Lake for hosting Bianca from Italy, Matt and Gale Gores from Almena for hosting Kaethe from Germany, Tim and Mary Defoe from Cumberland for hosting Marta from Italy, Kelly and James Sayles from Cameron for hosting Sophia from Brazil, Shayne and David Curtis from Amery for hosting Juliette from France, Amber and Eric Mickelson from Eau Claire for host Lisa from Germany, Amy and John Schuebel from Cameron for hosting Emma from Germany, Jodi and Travis Gibson from New Richmond for hosting Leticia from Brazil and Stephanie & Jordan Simonson from Alma Center for hosting Maje from Germany.
The 2020-2021 placement seasons of the highest quality students from around the world is now underway and interested families are encouraged to contact highly academic program by calling Steve Eichman at home 715 986-4533 Cell 715 541-2456 or emailing: seichman@centurytel.net for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.