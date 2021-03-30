Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that people ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
Previously, the state Department of Health Services expected the general public ages 16 and up to be eligible May 1.
Evers announced the news in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
"Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week," Evers wrote.
Evers said expanding vaccine eligibility is a "major milestone" in overcoming the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 2,753,146 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, and 1,013,613 Wisconsinites — or 17.4 percent of the population — have completed their vaccination series.
