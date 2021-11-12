MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 29 pardons, bringing total pardons granted by the governor since reinstating the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board in 2019 to 307.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Oct. 8, and applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were forwarded to Evers for final consideration.
“A pardon can be a powerful message for individuals who have worked hard to establish themselves as contributing members of their community — one that recognizes that people are more than their past and acknowledges their efforts to build a brighter future,” Evers said. “I am proud to grant these 29 pardons today and the more than 300 pardons I’ve been able to grant since 2019. Reaching this milestone is a tremendous feat, and we'll work to continue this important process.”
