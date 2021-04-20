Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the state has received more than $175 million in federal funding to develop a program to support school-based COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, and students. The program will be part of a comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation approach to assist schools in operating safely.

“We know this pandemic has been tough on students, educators, and staff and administration alike,” Evers said. “Expanding access to testing is one tool we can use to help decrease disruption in classrooms across the state.”

In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would be investing $10 billion to increase screening testing to help schools reopen, and an additional $2.25 billion to ramp up testing in underserved populations.

