MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #128 declaring a statewide State of Emergency following widespread severe storms affecting several regions of the state overnight causing widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages and road closures due to debris.
“Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites are resilient, and I know first responders, utilities, and many across our state are working to respond today. I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”
Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty, as the adjutant general deems necessary, to provide assistance supporting local authorities with their recovery efforts.
