Evening in Elegance benefits Nature's Edge

Evening in Elegance on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Rice Lake Elks Club in Rice Lake, an annual benefit for Nature’s Edge Therapy Center. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m., dancing to music by the Dean’s List Orchestra from 9-11:30 p.m. with live and silent auctions throughout the evening coordinated by Mac McDowell of Mac’s Auction Services. Nature’s Edge provides high quality rehabilitation services by licensed staff in a safe, natural and motivational setting, promoting the human-animal bond, helping clients to achieve their highest ability toward independence and well-being.

Served in an elegant setting will be a choice of prime rib, boneless chicken breast with burgundy mushroom sauce, vegetarian pasta or Parmesan crusted baked cod fillet.

Individual tickets are $50; couples are $100. Checks should be made payable to Nature’s Edge Therapy Center.

