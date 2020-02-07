The public is invited to an all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reel ’Em Inn on Long Lake, which is a Birchwood Area Food Pantry fundraiser.
Tickets are available at area businesses or from board members for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. In addition to spaghetti, the meal includes bread, salad, dessert, a choice of coffee, soda or water, along with a cash bar. Chances to win “fun baskets” are $1 per ticket. The restaurant is located at N1410 Hwy. MD, Sarona, WI 54870. For resservations, call Bonnie at 715-651-5650.
