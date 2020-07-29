Engstroms observe 60th anniversary

Norman and Margaret Engstrom of Rice Lake were married July 30, 1960 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. No public celebration is planned to mark their 60th anniversary. Norman retired from UPS after 30 years, and Margaret retired from Verizon (formerly General Telephone) after 30+ years.
