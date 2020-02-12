Gina DiPasquale and John Henneman of New Auburn have announced their engagement and plans for a June 20 wedding at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer and reception at the Rice Lake Elks Lodge. The daughter of Mike and Jackie DiPasquale of Rice Lake is a 2005 graduate of Rice Lake High School and cosmetology graduate of WITC-Rice Lake, where she also took some medical classes. She is employed at Cumberland Memorial Hospital. The son of Carl and Margaret Henneman of New Auburn is a 2007 New Auburn High School graduate and 2009 graduate of Northwest Technical Institute. He is a truss designer at ABC Truss in Chetek.
