Empty Bowls event to fill weekend backpacks

Feed OuR Kids (FORK)—the Rice Lake Backpack Program—will hosts its third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Oct. 8 in Marketplace Foods parking lot from 4- 6:30 p.m.
The event still includes hand-crafted pottery bowls made by local artists and silent auction items. However there will not be student-made pottery and the serving warm bowls of soup at the high school.
FORK invites attendees to purchase a pottery bowl for $25. A coupon for a bowl of soup or frozen custard, from local establishments, will accompany each bowl purchased. Every $25 raised provides one child with seven weekends of healthy food.
FORK was established in the Rice Lake Area School District to help fill the weekend gap in meals for school children during the school year. Hunger and food-insecurity are real problems faced by district families.
FORK distributed nearly 10,350 bags of food to children in need during the 2019-2020 school year. Examples of the nutritious items packed in the weekend bags will be on display at the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
More information about the Empty Bowls event and Feed OuR Kids backpack program can be found on Facebook by searching Feed Our Kids Rice Lake Backpack Program.E
