Emma Nelson is Fortnightly Club's last honoree

Rice Lake High School senior Emma Nelson, daughter of Chad and Jan Nelson, is the last of the Rice Lake Fortnightly Club’s Senior Girl honorees for the 2019-2020 school year.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society all 4 years. Beyond being a scholar, Emma has been part of the Warriorettes Dance Team, including teaching a Warriorettes Kids Clinic; has participated in Skills USA and has been most active in her high school as part of the band, including section leader. She was accepted into the Chamber Choir in her freshman year, which is indeed a big honor and proof of her musical abilities.
Emma’s participation in the Future Business Leaders of America all 4 years of high school resulted in her own personal growth and leadership opportunities in which she became an officer. This allowed her to give back to the community through participation in the Forrest Run, a fundraiser for brain cancer survivors; and other events.
Although Emma competed in high school team sports, including volleyball and soccer, her passion for dance and competitive studio dance quickly became an almost full-time avocation.
She began actively competing at the local school of dance in fourth grade and actively honed her skill until early middle school age when she auditioned and gained entrance into the Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire. From then on, Emma found it necessary to divide her time between two communities.
At Rice Lake High School, she relished the role of studio assistance, teaching 5- and 6-year-olds through an intern mentorship program, which includes physical therapy through dance. She received a MVP dance team member in her sophomore year.
Until the interruption of social distancing, Emma spent 20-25 hours a week in assisting dance classes for ages 7-11 either in Rice Lake or Eau Claire.
One of her highlights at the Diamond School of Dance in Eau Claire occurred in middle school, when the school hosted the Moscow Ballet, in which she was able to participate in the performance at the new Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
Emma has competed in national competitions in both Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and three times in Florida.
Her community service extends to assisting in cleaning at Benjamin’s House, participation in the RLHS Community Service Day and also at her church, where she served as altar server and bazaar volunteer.
Her work experience includes the Red Barn Theatre’s Coke Bar Kid, baby-sitting, and summer tutoring of math and reading. Her most recent project was at FG Products, handling the simpler parts of manufacturing Bulkheads, which are designed and engineered to fit into 18-wheeler trucks for transporting different cargo in the same truck, thus allowing the more experienced workers to handle the more complicated and skilled labor tasks.
During her senior year, Emma was fortunate to travel and audition for entrance to many national dance schools as she dreams of becoming a professional dancer. She has chosen to attend the University of Florida with the intention of pursuing either a double major or a Bachelor of Fine Arts as her major, with a miner degree in either Business or Science.
