Emergency blood drive set April 2

An Emergency Blood Drive will take place on Thursday, April 2 at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
According to deputy clerk Jessica Hodek, "This was just added as of this morning so you are NOT able to schedule an appointment yet. I will send an email as soon as scheduling is available. Red Cross is considered a healthcare provider so they will adhere as much as possible to the 6 feet social distancing rule but are considered exempt due to their healthcare provider status."
She added, "The current blood level in the U.S. is critically low. PLEASE consider donating. Staff receives up to an hour of paid time to donate at this event. Many of us have been wondering how we can help, and this is an easy way to support our community and make a difference during this uncertain time. This blood drive will also be open to the public.
