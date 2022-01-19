On Sunday, the Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist fellowship of Rice Lake welcomes Kendra Carillon and Brittany Olson, representatives of Embrace, to give an overview of the efforts of this four-county organization.
Since 1980, Embrace has been providing safe shelter and services to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, with a mission to “end violence, inspire hope and provide unwavering support to all people affected.” Their focus on preventing future violence extends to working with youth and parents in schools as well as actively engaging our communities to join us in our education and social change efforts.
The service begins at 10 a.m. via Zoom; those wishing to attend in person are encouraged to join us in the fellowship hall, 210 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. Those attending in person must be fully vaccinated and at the present time, masking and proper distancing will be observed. The Zoom link will be sent to members, and all interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
