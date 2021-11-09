Elks Lodge to host Dean's List's Tribute to Veterans dinner, dance

A dinner and dance, featuring a Tribute to Veterans by the Dean's List orchestra, is Thursday at the Rice Lake Elks Lodge's banquet hall with doors to open for the dinner at 5 p.m. with the orchestra to play 6-9 p.m. The event is open to Elk members and guests.
"We invite all Elks members and guests in our community to listen and dance to the music of the Dean's List, featuring the talent of some of the best musicians in the northwoods," states a news release.
The dinner menu includes beef sirloin and ham with vegetables, au gratin potatoes, salad bar and dessert selections. Cost is $23 which includes tax and tip. Cash bar available.
The Dean’s List was formed in 1967 for the dedication of the UW-EC — BC music department in Rice Lake under the direction of John Meggers. The group continues today as an 18-piece big band playing the original swing tunes of the 30s, 40s and much more. Musicians come from Duluth to Chetek, Cable to Clear Lake, Rice Lake and in between. The talent and time of the individuals in the band are donated to continue this type of music for others to enjoy. Monies received from performances as a rule go toward scholarships and equipment for the UW-EC — BC music department in Rice Lake, however this performance will honor all veterans who have served and sacrificed for the nation's freedoms. Donations will serve as a thank you for those who have served and donated to local veteran’s projects.
The Dean’s List often plays only for private venues. The event at the Elks Lodge is a partnership formed to provide community members the chance to benefit from this type of music at an affordable cost with the opportunity of fellowship, camaraderie and practicing good will, as a community outreach initiative of the local Elks Leadership team as well as the members of the Dean’s List.
Additional performances of the Dean’s List will be announced on the group's Facebook page.
This veterans tribute is in keeping with the Elks pledge that states: "So long as there are veterans, the BPOE will never forget them.”
There is no admission fee for the dance; a freewill offering will go to local veterans programs. Guests are asked to assist with donations to allow for purchases of many needed supplies. Call 715-234-2951 to make dinner reservations for the musical performance dedicated to the area veterans.
