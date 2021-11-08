The volunteer-staffed Rice Lake Elks Lodge's Community Breakfast will be held on Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. As November is Veterans Remembrance Month, all veterans and active duty military will be offered the meal for a freewill offering.
The menu includes favorite breakfast foods with extras. For non-veterans, cost is $7 for ages 10 and up, $3 for children under 10. Reservations are not necessary; however volunteers are accepted and can be confirmed by calling 715-234-2951. Takeout orders are available.
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the Spirit of Christmas/Adopt a Family program coordinated by Sherry Shipman. Applications for those who need assistance in making the season brighter for their families are accepted at the donated office space, formerly the Knudson Insurance office, located at 803 South Main St. Office hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office can be reached by calling 715-736-0042 during the hours they are open.
Further information on the Spirit of Christmas program will be available at the Community Breakfast as program volunteers will be on site working with Elks volunteers who offer the breakfast as a community outreach event each month.
