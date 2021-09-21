A four-course dinner starting with seafood chowder, followed by salad, a seafood Bonza dinner and dessert, will be served Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at the Rice Lake Elks Club 1441 with dining music from 6-8 p.m. by the Marks Brothers. Reservations are requested by calling 715-234-2951 to ensure adequate supply.
