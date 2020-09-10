The volunteer-staffed Elks Lodge Breakfast will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Wisconsin Elks Association Benevolent Fund was established in 1996 to fund WEA Charitable work. The fund is a 501C3 organization and supports in part Veteran Services, Committee for the Disabled, Drug Awareness Programs, WI Elks Major Project, Scholarships, Hoop Shoot, Youth Activities, Elks National Foundation, Americanism, Lodge Grants and WEA Publications.
The programs supported by the fund are all incorporated in activities that take place in the local Lodge initiatives.
The monthly breakfast is open to the Rice Lake community as the Rice Lake Elks Lodge #1441 continues to share their facility with the members of the local community. Elk members are asked to invite friends and family to the event that demonstrates the Elks Care Elks Share way of life.
Food, drinks and condiments are all served to guests by volunteers. Event follows CDC guidelines and social distancing is suggested with table placements.
The menu includes favorite breakfast foods with extras. Cost is $7 for Adults. Children under 10 are charged $3.
Reservations are not necessary however volunteers are always accepted and can be confirmed by calling 715-234-2951.
Takeout orders are available.
Community members are also encouraged to partner with Elk members to experience dining in the clubroom; Tuesday-Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and consider becoming a member of the Elks organization where the dining experience is only a small portion of Elkdom.
