Economic outlook in Barron County improving

At the Aug. 17 meeting of the Barron County Board of Supervisors. Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corp., shared information on who were the economic winners and losers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barron County Economic Outlook he shared was compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
It reported Leading Economic Indicators had the largest drop in 60 years in March, followed by a lesser drop in April with a steady rebound since May.
He said Barron County’s unemployment rate at its worst was 14.7% in April, improving to 13.3% in May, 11.1% in June and 10.2% currently in mid-August.
Armstrong shared losers and winners during the pandemic, according to taxable sales data.
Taxable sales in the hospitality industry—a combination of lodging, food service and drinking establishments—declined 34% statewide this March, compared to March 2019. In Barron County, the decrease was 29.5%.
Taxable sales of restaurants and bars apart from lodging saw a 31.2% decline statewide and a 27.7% decline in Barron County.
In a reverse of that, statewide taxable sales from grocery stores increased 28.6% from March 2019 to March 2020. In Barron County, taxable sales during that time jumped by 31.6%.
He said other businesses that did “fantastic” this spring, with sales revenue up over last year, were Menards and Walmart, which stayed open throughout the pandemic.
He said other retail, especially clothing stores, took a “walloping.” Taxable sales decreased 43.7% statewide and a similar 43.4% in Barron County from last year to this.
Armstrong told the supervisors that the good news is that of the 300+ businesses in Barron County, none went under during the pandemic, although a few are for sale.
He said 160 businesses received funds from the Payroll Protection Program, but he called the state grant program “a mess to be honest with you.” He said 53 businesses were eventually served.
Armstrong ended his presentation on a positive note, sharing other data specific to Barron County:
• the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has three manufacturing expansions currently under review. He said the lack of a workforce was a drawback, but with unemployment currently at 10%, expansions that will create 280 or more jobs, are in the plans.
• the Economic Development Administration is working on projects in Rice Lake, Barron and Cumberland.
• Start-up projects in Rice Lake, Cameron, Barron, Turtle Lake and Cumberland are under review.
• Housing projects by five developers are under review in the previously mentioned five communities.
