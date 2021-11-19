Ebner brothers received quilts for service to country

Wrapped in their quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation and showing their certificates are William "Bud" Ebner, Robert "Bob" Ebner and James "Jim" Ebner. Standing in back are Quilts of Valor volunteers Kathy Krug, Renee Degerman and Sue Ebner, who made the quilts.

Three brothers and longtime residents of Cameron received quilts from the Quilts of Valor Foundation following Mass on Nov. 14 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cameron.

William "Bud" Ebner, 94, served in World War II and the Korean War. He was sent home after World War II but was called back because he had not served enough time. Bob Ebner, 97, served in World War II's Pacific Theater on a Destroyer Tender mother ship. Jim Ebner, 91, served as a mechanic in the Korean War and was deployed at the same time that Bud was coming home.

The Ebner brothers are best known for their family business, the Ebner Box Factory of Cameron, which they kept running post wars until selling it in 1992. Their father had started the business in 1921 in Minnesota and moved it to Cameron in 1929.

Sue Ebner of Colorado, Bob's daughter-in-law, made the quilts, which were a surprise to the trio of brothers.

About 75 members of the Ebner family were in attendance to see the presentation of the quilts and thank the brothers for their service to country.

