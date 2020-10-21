Eagle Scout installs grills at Moon Lake Park

There’s two new grills at Moon Lake Park on the south side of Rice Lake, thanks to the Eagle Scout project Keagon Weinstock, son of Josh and Nicole Weinstock.
According to his mom, Keagan and his Boy Scout troop worked on installing grills near the shelter on Oct. 4.
“As a Boy Scout, we frequent the local parks, and there aren’t many parks in Rice Lake with grills for scouts to have cookouts, so I thought this might be a good project,” Keagan said. “We are looking forward to roasting marshmallows at our next meeting.”
He would like to give special thanks to his grandparents for donating the posts and grills, and V & S Construction for donating the concrete and safety glasses.
The project involved 2 hours of prep work, 4 hours to dig holes, pour concrete and install posts, and 1 hour to attach grills to the posts.
Only about 4% of Boy Scouts obtain the Eagle Scout rank, putting Keagon in a select number of Boy Scouts.
Jeff Frank, scoutmaster of Scouts BSA, Troop 28, said, “During a scout’s career they complete many service hours and participate in several service projects to earn merit badges and rank advancement. The Eagle Scout project allows the scout to use the knowledge and skills they have learned as they take on the leadership role. They come up with the idea, do the planning, get permission, find funding and lead the other scouts in completing the project. A project like Keagan’s will be there for a long time. It’s his permanent mark on the city.”
Frank said the last Eagle Scout in his troop was 2 years ago.
He added, “Despite the pandemic our troop is still meeting. Scouts BSA has developed guidelines for safe meetings and camping. When everything shut down in the spring, we canceled meetings for about 2 months, but we were able to complete some things virtually.
“St. Joe’s Church is our charter organization. We normally meet at the church or the school every other Sunday evening. To accommodate their restrictions on gatherings, we have been meeting outside, taking the opportunity to exploring the different parks around Rice Lake. We are fortunate to have a family with a large garage that we can meet in during bad weather.
“This summer we’ve attended summer camp at Camp Philips in Haugen and a weekend camping at Interstate Park in St. Croix Falls, which included the Trollhaugen Adventure Park and kayaking the St. Croix River.
“The fall kickoff for our Pack was a few weeks ago, but new scouts are always welcome,” Frank said.
Boys and girls in Grades K-5 can join Cub Scouts (Pack 28) and boys and girls finishing fifth-grade through high school can join Scouts BSA (Troop 28). Contact the Chippewa Valley Council office for more information at 715-832-6671, www.bsa-cvc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.