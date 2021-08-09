Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 631 will be giving free airplane rides for young people ages eight through 17 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to. 1 p.m., weather permitting, at the Rice Lake Regional Airport, 1872 14½ Ave., Cameron. This is an opportunity for young people to experience the wonders of flight. A parent or guardian must accompany the youth to sign permission forms.
Due to COVID-19, preregistration online is required at youngeaglesday.org/?1675. Temperatures will be taken; social distancing and masks will be required during flight.
