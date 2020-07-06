EAA Chapter 631 again offering free airplane rides

Chapter 631 of the Experimental Aircraft Association has resumed its summer tradition of giving free airplane rides to youths, ages 8-17, in communities around the area. Due to COVID-19, preregistration is required at youngeaglesday.org/?1236. Weather permitting, rides will be given Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shell Lake Airport. This is an opportunity for youths to experience the wonders of flight. A parent or guardian must accompany each youth to sign a permission form.
