In 1999, Circuit Court Judge Ed Brunner was frustrated that he had no other option for first-time non-violent offenders than to sentence them to jail or prison. In his search for a viable alternative to incarceration, he founded Victim Offender Conferencing (now Restorative Conferencing). Polly Wolner, the first executive director of Barron County Restorative Justice Programs, oversaw the development of this program that has served more than 10,000 residents of Barron County.
On Thursday at 12:30 p.m., Monika Audette, program operations leader of Barron County Restorative Justice Programs, and Mary Hoeft, Restorative Conference facilitator, will speak about Restorative Conferencing, Victim Impact Panels, and School Community Outreach Workers, explaining how these programs restore lives, empower victims, and hold offenders accountable. Audette and Hoeft recently co-authored a book, "From A Single Pebble: Barron County Restorative Justice Programs," that details each of the ten programs overseen by the program.
This and other sessions of the Thursdays at the U Lecture Series are held in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Ritzinger 234) on the UW-EC — Barron County campus, 1800 College Drive in Rice Lake. All are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the campus foundation. Seating reservations are not required.
