Guest minister Suzanne Wasilczuk of First Unitarian Church in Duluth, Minn., brings Sunday's service to the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake. "God rest ye merry, gentlemen, let nothing you dismay" the classic Christmas carol entreats us — but are we able to let go "dismay"? Are we truly able to "rest merry" in this holiday season? The Rev. Wasilczuk will challenge the fellowship to consider ways to do so, to commemorate the Christmas season and how to find a blessed, non-anxious space during tumultuous times.
The service will be conducted at 10 a.m. via Zoom, although those wishing to, may attend in the fellowship hall to enjoy together. Those attending in person are asked to be vaccinated, and it is suggested that wearing a mask is prudent. The Zoom link will be sent to members, but all interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
