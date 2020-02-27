Dualing Pianos benefit homeless shelter

A Mardi Gras-themed Dueling Pianos fundraiser for Benjamin’s House emergency shelter is Friday, Feb. 28, at Turtleback Golf and Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the duel begins at 7 p.m. Rock It Man Entertainment will provide the duelers. Must be 21 or over to attend. General admission is $50, with a served table for eight for $500. Tickets include entertainment and appetizer buffet. Purchase tickets on line at www.benjamins-house.org or call 715-736-2437.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash leads to charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
- Patricia Ann “Pat” (Koster) Johnson
- Warriors score late, advance in hockey playoffs
- Scoop of good news: Milk Pail opening soon
- David Allen “Little Sh- -” Colvin
- Kathleen Marie (Mickschl)Newman
- Lois I. King
- What's dead, what's likely to become law in Wisconsin
- Barbara Schullo
- Big Band Bash at the Elks Lodge
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Coupon Book
Latest E-Edition
Sign up for our daily email newsletters to be informed every day!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.