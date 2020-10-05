In the last two years (2018 and 2019), there were a total of 1,676 traffic convictions in Wisconsin for violating the state’s Move Over law. With National Move Over Day set for Oct. 17, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s October Law of the Month reminds drivers to move over or slow down when they approach stopped emergency responders, tow trucks, utility or maintenance vehicles with warning lights flashing.
“Emergency responders face significant risks when stopped along highways - especially when they’re outside their vehicle to assist at incident scenes,” Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Craig Larson of the Northwest Region said.
The state’s Move Over law (346.072) requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to stopped law enforcement vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks, utility or highway maintenance vehicles that have their warning lights activated. If unable to move over, vehicle operators must slow down. Violations can result in a citation of $263.
“Whether it’s a routine traffic stop, helping a stranded motorist or assisting at a crash scene, law enforcement officers and other emergency responders are often just a few feet away from moving traffic,” Captain Larson said. “We all want to get home safely, so we’re asking drivers to be alert, move over or slow down and provide a safety zone for roadside workers.”
