Driver's education stalled

The price of gas is the cheapest it has been in their lifetime, yet 15-year-olds can’t get their driver’s permit and those turning 16 can’t get their driver’s license with the Department of Transporation’s closing of its Division of Motor Vehicle bureaus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Three shiny, “student driver” vehicles sit idle in the parking lot of the Rice Lake High School.
Betty Shaffer of Stone Lake, traffic safety manager and CPR specialist at WITC-Rice Lake, said aspiring drivers aren’t alone in their frustrations. She said classes for motorcycle safety and point reduction have been stalled during April and May as well.
If it makes them feel any better, local students anxious for a permit or license, a set of wheels and the open road are not alone.
Shaffer said each year she oversees an average of 1,400 students in 12 school districts in the 11 counties served by the four-campus WITC system.
She said the WITC drivers education program, approved by the Wisconsin DOT/DMV, offers theory classroom with 6-week school year or 3-week summer options.
The behind-the-wheel portion, whether during the school year or in the summer, requires 12 hours with a drivers ed instructor—6 hours in the driver’s seat and 6 hours of observation as the passenger of a student driver.
Those needing to complete the theory portion are being referred to online classes, which are taught by Jordee Reimer.
Each week for 6 weeks students take part in five modules, which can be a video, discussion board or other technology, with a lesson-ending quiz, Shaffer said. Those who do not score well can go back and retake as many times as desired. Each week a different series of modules is presented, and the student must successfully complete 30 modules in 6 weeks.
A letter sent out by Continuing Education technicians Tricia Smith and Sue Paulson asked those scheduled for May drivers ed in-person theory classroom to transfer into a summer in-person class or an upcoming online class.
The letter read, in part, “Please note that we are planning to run the summer in-person classes but there isn’t a 100% guarantee that they will run. It will depend on what the governor and the CDC rules are when they are handed down to us. We are strongly recommending online to students at this time because of the uncertainty of having in-person classes.”
Those with permits are in luck with time on their hands and gasoline at its lowest price in more than a decade. With less traffic on the roads, it is a great time for inexperienced drivers to gain some confidence, but permit holders are going to want to find a few vehicles parked somewhere to practice their parallel parking.
Shaffer’s advice to permit holders? “Practice, practice, practice,” she said.
Behind-the-wheel instructor Chuck Carr, who was to teach classes this summer with Ernie Kolumbus, said so far not even that is allowed.
“Gov. Evers has set the limitations, and kids and parents have been very supportive,” said Carr, who is devoting more of his time to his online welding class.
Shaffer is aware that inability to get a license can hold one back from getting to and from a job but encourages everyone to show a bit more patience.
“We are doing our best during these times,” Shaffer said. “We appreciate people understanding. We are hoping to resume as soon as we get a clear from the government.”
More information on WITC’s drivers education can be found online at witc.edu/continuing-education-and-training/driver-training/drivers-ed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.