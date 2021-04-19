Drive Your Tractor to School at Cameron

Cameron ag instructor Jeff Ladd stands with students who drove their tractors to school last Friday. They include Jerald Berg, Tristen Holub, Caleb Gillett, Mitchell Bourget, Henry Huth, Reagan Bartsch and Nick Johnson.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Seven students at Cameron High School took part in Drive Your Tractor to School on Friday, which started out as a frosty morning but turned into a mild and sunny afternoon. Ag instructor Jeff Ladd said his students met around the tractors with fifth-graders in the early afternoon and explained some of the features of the tractors, including the rollover protection system, power take off, maintenance and other attachments like the gravity box and spreader.

It is hoped that their presentation inspired some of them to take the tractor safety class that is offered as a combined effort by area ag instructors.

