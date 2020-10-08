A drive-thru job fair is Thursday, Oct. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barron County Job Center parking lot, across from Marketplace Foods, at 311 S. Main St., Rice Lake. From the comfort of their vehicles, attenders will receive a bag with full of opportunities. Now hiring are positions in manufacturing, office, health care, retail, transportation, hospitality and production.

