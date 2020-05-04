The St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground, just east of the casino at 122 Tamarack St., Turtle Lake, is one of 10 regional sites offering free COVOD-19 drive-thru testing. This May 3 and 4 test site, that operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to all residents in Barron and Polk counties and the St. Croix tribal community. This initiative is being coordinated by the Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium.
The regional testing began May 1 at the Highway Shop in Buffalo County. It continues May 5 form 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Burnett County Highway Shop for Polk and Burnett residents, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Solon Springs Community Center for Washburn and Douglas county residents, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Superior Elementary School for the Bad River Tribe and Ashland County residents, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin for Pierce and St. Croix county residents, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St.Croix Valley Business Innovation Center in River Falls, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at CVTC/Prevea Health for Dunn and Eau Claire County residents, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thorp High School for residents of Clark, Taylor and Chippewa counties, and May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rusk County Fairgrounds for residents of Rusk and Chippewa counties.
