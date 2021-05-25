Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 203 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, AND RIVER FALLS.