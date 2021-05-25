The American Legion Auxiliary is holding a drive through Memorial Day Dinner from 11 a.m. until the food runs out on Monday at the American Legion Post on Highway SS north of Chetek. There will be no early sales and bring exact change. There will be chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, and bar or cookie. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for 4 and under.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments