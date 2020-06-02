The Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland launched a Summer Scavenger Hunt on June 1. This year people are asked to find the Cumberland Dragon. Each week the 3-foot red dragon will be hiding in a different business window on Main Street. Entry slips to submit where the dragon was located can be found outside the library, on Facebook, or onilne at cumberlandpl.org. The hunt continues through Aug. 21.

Jeanette Rydberg of the library encourages residents and summer visitors alike to take part. "This is a safe, fun contest for families in our area," she said.

