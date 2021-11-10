Reid Drafall of Cumberland, a member of the Vermillion Cruisers 4-H Club; Ashlynn Harmon of Dallas, a member of the Country Siders 4-H Club; and Erin Lancaster of Chetek, a member of the Kids from Cameron 4-H Club; have been selected as the Barron County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award winners for this year.
Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau sponsors the Wisconsin 4-H Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for over 25 years, helping 4-H to honor some of Wisconsin’s finest youth.
The prestigious Key Award, one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills and actively participated in their club and community.
According to Sara Waldron, Barron County 4-H Program Educator, this year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H program and Barron County 4-H.
The son of Doug and Emily Drafall, Reid is an 11-year member of the 4-H program. He has consistently strived to make the best better with accomplishments that include being a club officer, junior leader and youth representative. Some projects he has excelled in include swine and photography. He also dedicates hours of service helping to lead the Cloverbud youth in the Vermillion Cruisers, among numerous other service learning opportunities. Some of his highlighted 4-H activities include sharing his talent in the arts by participating in Talent Explosion and the Barron County Performance Arts Festivals. He also does an excellent job of making younger members feel welcome.
The daughter of Jared and Angie Harmon, Ashlynn has been involved in the 4-H program for eight years. She has demonstrated great leadership and organization skills within the 4-H club and as an assistant in the cultural arts department at the fair. Ashlynn’s involvement in 4-H, school and the community stand out and have contributed to her success. Projects she has been involved in include archery, foods, swine and cultural arts. Some of her highlighted activities include the Country Siders' Lefse Day, Junior Leaders and serving as the Barron County Fair Cultural Arts assistant. She is also very active in school and community events and organizations.
The daughter of Terry and Barb Lancaster, Erin’s 4-H experiences demonstrate her leadership and service to the Barron County 4-H program. Highlighted leadership roles include being a club officer, a camp counselor (at the county and state level), and managing the Junior Leaders food stand. In addition to her dedication to leadership and service, Erin has excelled in numerous projects including youth leadership, quilting, plants, veterinary science, cake decorating, livestock, performing arts, photography, clothing, cultural arts, and dog. She takes pride in her work and challenges herself to do well. She has received many awards and accolades for her work. According to her leader recommendation letter, “Erin has always stood out because of her creative abilities and her willingness to see a task to fruition.”
