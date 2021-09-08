River Doc, Rod Olson, will receive the Good Scout Award at the annual Council Scouting Fundraiser Event.

Olson is the local expert on the Red Cedar River and is responsible for the great sculptures along the lakeshore.

To attend this event on Oct. 7 at the Elks Club, call Andrea at 715-598-5692 or Bun at 715-234-4919.

