Dr. John Henningsen to receive lifetime achievement award

Dr. John Henningsen is being honored with the lifetime achievement award from the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic. He has been a longtime family practice physician in Rice Lake and is a founding member of the RLAFC since its inception in 2010.
Henningsen has been instrumental in the free clinic's collaboration with four area health care organizations —Cumberland Health Care, Marshfield Clinic-Rice Lake Center, Mayo Clinic Northland Barron and Spooner Health.
As a member of the Tri County Medical Society, he has promoted the free clinic's mission and recruited physicians.
He was on the clinical operations subgroup and continues on as a member of the RLAFC's Foundation board.
"His insight and expertise has resulted in a sustainable and thriving nonprofit that benefits all in the region, " said a statement from the foundation. "We salute him with this lifetime achievement award."
