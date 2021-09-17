Dr. John Henningsen to receive lifetime achievement award

Shown, from left, are Clare Janty, RLAFC board president; Mike Farrel, RLAFC clinic manager; Dr. John Henningsen, lifetime achievement award recipient; and Dr. Lisa Mink, RLAFC board vice president.

 Photo submitted

Dr. John Henningsen is being honored with the lifetime achievement award from the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic. He has been a longtime family practice physician in Rice Lake and is a founding member of the RLAFC since its inception in 2010.

Henningsen has been instrumental in the free clinic's collaboration with four area health care organizations —Cumberland Health Care, Marshfield Clinic-Rice Lake Center, Mayo Clinic Northland Barron and Spooner Health.

As a member of the Tri County Medical Society, he has promoted the free clinic's mission and recruited physicians.

He was on the clinical operations subgroup and continues on as a member of the RLAFC's Foundation board.

"His insight and expertise has resulted in a sustainable and thriving nonprofit that benefits all in the region, " said a statement from the foundation. "We salute him with this lifetime achievement award."

