Dr. Delf visits St. Joe's School

Dr. Johnathon Delf visited Pat Western's kindergarten class at St. Joseph School in Rice Lake during Children's Dental Health Month in February to talk about keeping teeth healthy. making healthy food choices and making regular visits to the dentist. Shown with him is his son, Max, who is a member of the class. Dr. Delf demonstrated proper brushing and passed around a large toothbrush for children to practice with. He also read two books about teeth.
