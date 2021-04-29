140 years ago
In 1881: The Moose Ear drive started Monday. — Tossing a ball around the streets is the favorite pastime of young men.
130 years ago
In 1891: Barron announced it will put up $25,000 if the Barron County Normal is built there. — The new wooden sidewalk on Reuter Avenue has been completed.
120 years ago
In 1901: Assemblyman Rasmussen has been appointed a member of the state records committee. — A good dose of raw horsehide should be given to youths who hang around railroad yards.
110 years ago
In 1911: Rice Lake will have a city engineer. — Overby’s Orchestra gave everyone at the junior prom the urge to dance. — A.J. Hintz is developing his pop business, rapidly getting orders from all over.
100 years ago
In 1921: Civil War veteran Jacob Rice has died. — Baseball season opens with a game between Rice Lake and Turtle Lake.
90 years ago
In 1931: The Haugen fish hatchery has been busy. — Only two speakers at Barron favored having Hwy. 53 go through Shell Lake instead of Haugen.
80 years ago
In 1941: The Rice Lake Music Club won permanent possession of a trophy as the highest rated club in the district for three years. — Seventy-six members joined the new Junior Chamber of Commerce.
70 years ago
In 1951: Lorraine Barfknecht of Rice Lake took second place in the girls National Holstein project competition. — Albin Peterson of Almena was killed Saturday when his team of horses ran away.
60 years ago
In 1961: An all-Indian 4-H club has organized at Sand Lake. — A.P. Stebbins was cited Man of the Year at Barron. — Civil defense officials in Rice Lake conducted a mock alert Friday.
50 years ago
In 1971: Pure Milk Products Cooperative officially merges with the Associated Milk Producers on May 1. — A carpool and bike day were part of Earth Week at the high school.
40 years ago
In 1981: Al Axtell is retiring from The Chronotype after 35 years. — A.L. “Stubb” Bartels is retiring after 40 years with Lampert Yards in Rice Lake. — The Chronotype boosted its newsstand price to 35 cents. — Franklin Elementary School students celebrated Arbor Day by planting two trees on the school grounds.
30 years ago
In 1991: A seedless ash was planted along the Lakefront near Rice Lake City Park in celebration of Arbor Day. — UW System president Kenneth Shaw has resigned.
20 years ago
In 2001: The Federal Emergency Management Agency team is assessing damages from severe storms in Barron County. — Cameron Village Board approved development of 28 lots on the north side of the village. —A proposed budget amendment caps marriage licenses at $50 statewide.
10 years ago
In 2001: Plans are underway for a Montessori program for ages 3-5 at Red Cedar School in Rice Lake. — Adria Drinken opens Grandma J's antiques and gifts in Cameron in the home of her parents Dick and Gwen Jump, whom her kids call Grandma J.
