140 years ago
In 1881: While recently in St. Paul, J.N. Plato purchased a fine rifle for Will Whitaker. — The new school will soon be completed. — Eggs are aplenty and again considered on the ordinary diet.
130 years ago
In 1891: Study the sample ballot in this paper before voting. — The Chronotype is installing a new cylinder press. — The winter term of the city schools ends tomorrow.
120 years ago
In 1901: The only candidates for city officers and supervisors are Republicans. — The Rice Lake Lumber Co. has raised the steamboat at the dam and will have it repaired for use soon.
110 years ago
In 1911: The St. Patrick’s Day party was successful. — Herman Keckhafer’s team was the runaway on Main Street last week. — The county seat is busy with circuit court in session.
100 years ago
In 1921: Knudson is the leading choice in the primary for commissioner. — Archie Ward is buying paid-up shares in the Consumer’s Store. — Henry Ritchie is having a public auction.
90 years ago
In 1931: The school is presenting the operetta “Campus Daze” this spring. — Paul Fournier claimed he caught 99 fish last year, all big ones. — Fred Rindlisbacher has died.
80 years ago
In 1941: The new vocational school has 80 students. — Mayor J.H. Wallis was appointed chairman of the Barron County Defense Council. — The American Automobile Assn. convention will be here.
70 years ago
In 1951: The Milwaukee Bedding Co. in the former J.B. Inderrieden building will employ 200 in the city. — Mary Lou Risberg is the county spelling champ. — Hans Buchman left by plane to see his family in Germany for the first time in 27 years.
60 years ago
In 1961: Donald Leach was named school system business manager. — William Rhodes celebrated his 100th birthday in Barron. — The Richter addition residents demand the present city dump be closed.
50 years ago
In 1971: William Friele received an appreciation plaque for his 20 years of service on the Lakeside Hospital board of directors. — A Jerome Foods truck was demolished by a Soo Line train.
40 years ago
In 1981: Mark Strohmeyer, 15, of rural Rice Lake, trapped a 61-pound beaver just north of Rice Lake. — Students swing and stretch to the beat of Jazzercise class.
30 years ago
In 1991: Rice Lake’s three elementary schools cannot be used for polling places in the spring election because they aren’t handicapped accessible.
20 years ago
In 2001: The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce marks its 50th anniversary this year. — Rep. Mary Hubler said she will introduce a bill that enables farmers and other self-employed workers access to state programs providing health care to low-income families.
10 years ago
In 2011: The Rice Lake Board of Education has voted to close Lincoln Elementary for an annual savings of $174,000, and it OK's applying for a charter school planning grant. — Soybean growers John and Kay Leaman of Ridgeland were among eight from Wisconsin and 11 from North Dakota to participate in a nine-day trip to see how their crop is processed in Japanese markets.
