140 years ago

In 1881: Thomas Boddy has resigned from his position as stationmaster at Cumberland. — Many people are taking out pumps and putting in wells.

130 years ago

In 1891: The Barron County Board of Supervisors refuses to recognize a petition; what an outrage. — Barber shops in the city will now close at 8 p.m.

120 years ago

In 1901: Those people who didn’t pay their taxes on time will have to pay an extra percent. — The Barron Republican has been offered for sale at a price of $2,000.

110 years ago

In 1911: People who have paid their dog licenses should put tags on their dogs so they are not taken to the dump and shot. — Our Lady of Lourdes ladies aide bazaar at Dobie cleared $302.47.

100 years ago

In 1921: Sellers of cigarettes to minors will cause themselves serious trouble. — Grand Knight Henry Schneider was toastmaster at the Knights of Columbus banquet.

90 years ago

In 1931: Logging in Rice Lake is at a stand still due to lack of snow and cold weather. — Rice Lake pioneer Carl Hoffman has died.

80 years ago

In 1941: Wisconsin Co-op Wool Growers will meet in Rice Lake. — Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees visited his wife’s sister here. — Work on the Coca Cola bottling plant has started.

70 years ago

In 1951: Pfc. Buddy Buckmaster of Rice Lake is reported missing in action in Korea. — Teachers in Rice Lake city schools will get a cost of living bonus of $150. — The new Rice Lake Curlers organization will have an open house at their rink. — Birchwood’s first TV was recently installed at The Gate restaurant.

60 years ago

In 1961: Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Skrupky will attend the inauguration of President John Kennedy. — Jacob Slack, 30, died of complications of chickenpox.

50 years ago

In 1971: This nation is slowly growing more aware of the need for pollution control. — A fire destroyed the Hillsdale Feed Mill. — A robin has taken up residence at the Walter Voelker home.

40 years ago

In 1981: Fire leveled the Poskin Grocery. — Fred Bannister of Chetek uses wind to power his farm. — Dr. David Stanley is having an open house at the newly remodeled Bear Creek Animal Hospital.

30 years ago

In 1991: The dime or more rise in gasoline prices is price gouging. — The post office is closed Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

20 years ago

In 2001: Twenty heifers owned by Dwight and Jennie Metcalf of rural Stone Lake were hit by a train and died Friday. — Two 16-year-olds led officers on a harrowing 20-mile vehicle chase through Rusk and Barron counties.

10 years ago

In 2011: Chloe Wanick, 13, of Cameron took first place in the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick national finals in the Georgia Dome. — A new dental assistant program will start this fall at WITC-Rice Lake.

