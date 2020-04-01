While closed to the public are their doors, open are the hearts of residents and staff at Dove Healthcare – Rice Lake, where residents and staff have been making gowns for health care workers.
Administrator Ariel Miller said, “Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake has an amazing group of employees and volunteers that want to help in this challenging time.
“There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including medical gowns that protect our residents and employees from the spread of respiratory illness.
“We have many employees and volunteers, such as ‘The Corona Warriorettes,’ that have jumped in to help make the gowns. We are so appreciative of this effort and hope that others will consider joining in as well.”
