Barron County 

Highway: US 8

Location: Ash Street to Turtle Lake to County P

Schedule: July to September

Cost: $3.14 million

Description: Milling off a portion of the road surface and overlaying it with asphalt, widening the shoulders, installing rumble strips and marking the pavement

Traffic impacts:

  • The outside US 8 lanes between Ash and Pine streets in Turtle Lake are closed, and the closure is anticipated to be in place until Friday, July 24.
  • Motorists can expect periodic lane closures in each direction controlled by flagging east of Turtle Lake.

 

Highway: WIS 48

Location: Between West and Bear Paw avenues, city of Rice Lake

Schedule: April 20 to November

Cost: $5.1 million

Description: Reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, rebuilding the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection with traffic signal installation.

Traffic impacts:

  • Drivers exiting from northbound US 53 to WIS 48 will use a temporary connection at Stout Street.
  • There is a 12-foot width restriction on WIS 48.
  • The US 53 southbound on-ramp from WIS 48 is closed, but it is expected to reopen next week.
  • As early as Wednesday, July 22, drivers can expect:
    • Shifting of WIS 48 traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the north side of WIS 48.
    • Closing of the West Avenue intersection to the south and the removal of the traffic signals at West Avenue.
      • West Avenue to the south will remain closed until late September.
      • The intersection to the north at West Avenue will remain open with temporary stop signs. 

Barron and Polk counties 

Highway: US 8

Location: Between WIS 46 South junction to Front Avenue in Turtle Lake

Schedule: May 4 to July

Cost: $5.16 million

Description: Milling off a portion of the road surface and overlaying it with asphalt, widening the shoulders, installing rumble strips and marking the pavement.

Traffic impacts: None; the project is complete.

