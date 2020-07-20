Barron County
Highway: US 8
Location: Ash Street to Turtle Lake to County P
Schedule: July to September
Cost: $3.14 million
Description: Milling off a portion of the road surface and overlaying it with asphalt, widening the shoulders, installing rumble strips and marking the pavement
Traffic impacts:
- The outside US 8 lanes between Ash and Pine streets in Turtle Lake are closed, and the closure is anticipated to be in place until Friday, July 24.
- Motorists can expect periodic lane closures in each direction controlled by flagging east of Turtle Lake.
Highway: WIS 48
Location: Between West and Bear Paw avenues, city of Rice Lake
Schedule: April 20 to November
Cost: $5.1 million
Description: Reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue, rebuilding the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout, reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals as roundabouts and improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection with traffic signal installation.
Traffic impacts:
- Drivers exiting from northbound US 53 to WIS 48 will use a temporary connection at Stout Street.
- There is a 12-foot width restriction on WIS 48.
- The US 53 southbound on-ramp from WIS 48 is closed, but it is expected to reopen next week.
- As early as Wednesday, July 22, drivers can expect:
- Shifting of WIS 48 traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the north side of WIS 48.
- Closing of the West Avenue intersection to the south and the removal of the traffic signals at West Avenue.
- West Avenue to the south will remain closed until late September.
- The intersection to the north at West Avenue will remain open with temporary stop signs.
Barron and Polk counties
Highway: US 8
Location: Between WIS 46 South junction to Front Avenue in Turtle Lake
Schedule: May 4 to July
Cost: $5.16 million
Description: Milling off a portion of the road surface and overlaying it with asphalt, widening the shoulders, installing rumble strips and marking the pavement.
Traffic impacts: None; the project is complete.
