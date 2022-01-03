Barron County Administrator Jeff French, with permission from the state Department of Transportation, has announced its 2022 state "let to bid" projects regarding roadwork in this area of Wisconsin.
Road projects scheduled in the coming year include:
• Highway 53, South County Line to Highway 8, northbound – twp tied projects. Resurface including rest area, and bridge work. Single lane closures with 60 mph speed limit. Rest area to be closed while work is occurring there.
• Highway 48, Hay River Flowage Bridge – Replace box culvert with bridge. One lane with temporary signals.
• Highway 48, Highway 25 to West Ave – Resurface with culvert replacements. Flagging.
• Highway 8, Highway P to Wye Street – Resurface with shoulder widening, shoulder rumbles, storm sewer construction at 9½ St. intersection, and the retaining wall and steps west of 9¾ Street will be removed and the slope graded. Flagging and shoulder closures.
• 5th Street. Bridge near ½ Avenue – Bridge replacement using a temporary bypass.
• Highway A, Highway U to Highway I – Pulverize and relay with overlay. Flagging.
• Impacts from the Spooner reconstructs as well. Detour uses Highway 48 and Highway 53 in Barron County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.