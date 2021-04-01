A past tradition that was brought back 10 years ago by members of Bethany Lutheran Church, but was not held in 2020 due the onset of the pandemic, returned over the weekend. Miniature donkeys Twinkle and Noel led a Palm Sunday processional around two blocks in downtown Rice Lake — on the sidewalks along Messenger, Main, Eau Claire and Wilson — and back to the church. Members put on robes reminiscent of Biblical times and filled the roles of Jesus and his disciples while about 40 followed behind, waving palm branches and/or ringing bells.
“The Palm Sunday procession is a longstanding tradition in the Christian church,” said Amy Brekke, director of worship and music, who has overseen the event since its start. “It is a remembrance of when Jesus returns to his hometown of Jerusalem and is welcomed with people waving palm branches and shouting Hosanna, only to realize that a few days later some of those same people call for his crucifixion.”
Brekke shared, “In 2012 we resurrected this tradition, adding the element of prayer to the procession. In total, we process around two city blocks. At designated points we stop and pray. In front of Appleyards we pray for all the saints that have gone on before us; we pray for local churches and faith institutions; we pray for the business/financial community; we pray for our public servants in the City Hall, police force, firefighters; we pray for physical/mental health and healing; we pray for equity and justice.”
Neither snow, rain, wind or cold — only COVID — has halted the tradition.
“We usually have around a hundred people participate,” Brekke said.”We end our procession back at Bethany in front of the outside white staircase and then process into worship.”
Pete and Brenda Williams, who live nine miles northeast of Rice Lake and attend Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Campia, who acquired the pair of miniature donkeys in 2011, were first asked in 2012 if one of their donkeys could do the honor of leading the procession. They said their donkeys do best as a pair, and since then they have been clip-clopping through the procession with nary a bray.
Brenda Williams said their miniatures seem to enjoy having a part in reliving the Bible story each year. She said the only time the stubborn side of their personality may show up is when loading them into the trailer for the ride to the church and back to their hobby farm. She said having some treats, like corn or oats, or even bread, has always persuaded them to cooperate. When their horse trailer was unavailable for use this year, Tammy Roberg and Kevin Drew offered to provide a trailer for transport.
The owner of the donkeys added that a neat trait of their miniatures is the dark form of a cross extending along their back and across their shoulders, seen best from an aerial view. She likes to think it is the same kind of donkey that carried Jesus into Jerusalem and bears the symbol of the cross ever since.
Brekke shared, “We have an active handbell program at Bethany, so we started to add handbell processional music to our procession and found out the donkeys don’t really like the sound of handbells, so we have to have the bells at the end of the procession.”
Brenda Williams said while gentle around people, their miniatures are smart and alert with excellent hearing and they bray when they sense danger, like a coyote or bear in the vicinity. She also likes how, although small, they hold their ground among the other animals on their hobby farm, which also includes a horse, chickens, dogs and a cat.
She said their miniatures were part of a nativity petting zoo at Our Savior’s in 2011, and also dressed up as a unicorn and witch for the Haunted Path for Halloween at the Barron County Fairgrounds two years ago.
The donkey owner said when their kids were young, they enjoyed taking part in the Palm Sunday procession, and she is glad to see families with young children continue the tradition.
“It provides an opportunity for conversation,” she said. “It makes the Easter season come alive.”
Brekke is glad that the procession could be held once again. “The Palm Sunday Neighborhood Prayer Procession has turned into a fun and meaningful tradition at Bethany. It has engaged members of all ages, from our youngest riding in strollers to our eldest riding in the church bus or a wheelchair. Holy Week provides many opportunities to recreate experiences that bring us closer to Jesus. This procession brings Palm Sunday to life, provides fellowship, and teaches us to see our church as part of a community. A community that works together making this world a better place.”
Those who missed the Palm Sunday procession still have several other opportunities to take part in Bethany Lutheran’s Holy Week events. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will start at 7 p.m., both in-person and livestreamed. Easter Sunday events include 8 a.m. on WJMC and livestreamed; 9:45 a.m., children’s egg hunt; 10 a.m., in-person worship; 10:45 a.m., children’s egg hunt; and 11 a.m. drive-in service in Bethany’s parking lot.
“We are trying to meet the needs of all comfort levels this Easter,” Brekke said. “Bethany is now open for in-person worship at 10 a..m. Sundays. We ask that anyone seeking to attend would register on our website or call the church office. This is just to help us plan; walk-ins are also welcome. We are following the current Barron County guidelines, so practice distancing and masks at this time.”
