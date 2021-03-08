Our House Senior Living-Rice Lake Assisted Care and Memory Care units are having a prom night on March 31.

"How amazing is that?" remarked Lauren Metheny, executive director. "I am reaching out to anyone and everyone in our community to see if we can get some prom dresses (long ones), ties, suit jackets, suit pants donated for this special occasion. We could also use donations for flowers, corsages, and boutonnières. Let’s make this a night to remember."

Metheny added, "If anyone is interested in donating prom wear, please feel free to reach out to me at any time at 715-236-7211. You could also drop off at our location. Our address is 415 E. South St. in Rice Lake. I can also pick up items as well. We would like to thank our community in advance for your continued support."

