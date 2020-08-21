Signs on the new Dollar General at the southeast corner of Hwys. 8 and SS in Cameron say "Opening soon" and "now hiring." A September opening is planned.

Dollar General stores typically employ six to 10 employees, depending on the needs of the store. Its inventory includes foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, paper products, seasonal items and some clothing and footwear.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

