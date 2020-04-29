Documenting this time: museum seeks writings, art

Historians are suggesting individuals keep a record of their lives during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
In the future, scholars will look back on this time to learn about individuals’ and societies’ responses to a worldwide pandemic.
While archived news and internet sites will be essential primary sources, the day-to-day, mundane, social and emotional experiences of individuals can get lost.
The Pioneer Village Museum and local county libraries invite area residents to share pandemic experiences with them.
Submissions can consist of jotted down thoughts, questions, concerns and observations about what is going on in your lives right now. These writings could be in the form of a letter, a diary/journal entry or story. Maybe you would rather provide artwork, posters, photos, poetry, cartoons, songs or a video which are also considered primary sources.
Submissions from both children and adults are welcomed. These entries will be shared on Facebook pages, displayed at Pioneer Village Museum, and later published in a book. A release form, available on the Pioneer Village website, will need to be submitted with each entry.
Submissions will be accepted online by emailing them to barroncountyhistory2020@gmail.com or by mailing them to History Project in care of your local library. A list of participating libraries is available on the Pioneer Village website at https://www.pioneervillagemuseum.org/history-is-happening-now
50 Days of Green
Don’t forget to use this time at home to improve your home environment and world while joining in on another Pioneer Village community challenge.
The museum’s 50 Days of Green, which began on Earth Day, is still going, on. Participants are encouraged to move forward the legacy of Senator Gaylord Nelson and continue the work of doing what you can, right here, right now, to help protect and restore the natural environment.
To encourage this, there is a list of 50+ items to do that promotes a healthy environment. If able to complete 15 of these things in 50 days, post pictures of your participation to the museum’s Facebook page, and your name will be entered into a drawing for $50 in gift certificates to local businesses. More information can be found at https://www.pioneervillagemuseum.org/50-acts-of-green.
